LAOIS PROPERTY WATCH: Stunning four bed family home near Mountrath

Sherry Fitzgerald Hyland Keating has this stunning four bedroom family home on the market at Cloncough, Mountrath.

The house comes with a garden, garage and parking and all are finished to an exceptionally high standard throughout with many added extras.

The house is situated close to Shanahoe and Abbeyleix.

The well presented accommodation is set over two floors.

There is an impressive entrance hallway leading onto two separate wings. To the left is a snug/living room, located off the kitchen/breakfast room and utility room, through to a further room with multiple uses.

A grand bifurcated staircase leads to four large bedrooms. The first floor rooms are accessed from a gallery landing and incorporate four double bedrooms.

The house is described as being "a wonderful family home in a super position."

Viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment with Sherry FitzGerald Portlaoise on 057 8620044.

The guide price is €395,000.