PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of 'The Monastery' with own cinema up for sale in the Midlands

A spectacular house in the Midlands that was built around 1800 and boasts its own 12-seater cinema is on the market.

'The Monastery' is an eight bedroom house located on Moorpark Street, Birr, Co. Offaly and is up for sale for €335,000.

This three story eight bedroom property has been lovingly restored and upgraded to provide a modern, stylish, home whilst remaining sympathetic to the Georgian era.

This impressive and well located Georgian building was originally built by the Hackett Family c 1800 and, as such, is among the older examples of such fine architecture and construction in Birr.

The Catholic Church purchased the house in 1878 to house a community of Presentation Brothers who remained in the house until 1997 and religious iconography can be seen throughout.

The residence lends itself to many possibilities, a family home or even a business opportunity.

