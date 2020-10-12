PROPERTY WATCH: A minimalist style home which will impress the most discerning of buyers

Moorfield Lodge encompasses a minimalist and open plan design and hosts floor to ceiling glass walls which lends itself to a fluid and calm atmosphere streaming throughout the residence. The contemporary residence is set with woodlands to the rear and distant views of Lough Swilly to the fore.

Moorfield is one of the most contemporary properties to come onto the market in recent years in Donegal. The residence was built around 2007 and has been constructed and decorated to exacting standards throughout.

Focal points

The focal points of the house are the flowing reception rooms which encompass a light filled entrance lobby with floor to ceiling glass walls on either side bringing the rear garden inside, leading to a large spacious open plan kitchen- living - dining area with double height ceiling. This area hosts a floating staircase with a brushed chrome handrail and glass panels leading to a further reception area at mezzanine level which also leads out on to an external terrace.

Dining experience

From the terrace you can enjoy al fresco dining and absorb the stunning countryside views and the view of Lough Swilly, Rathmullan and Buncrana in the distance.

The Siematic kitchen is fitted out to a professional standard with Siemens, Neff, Gaggenau appliances built into the slick, clean-line kitchen.

Moorfield Lodge has four double ensuite bedrooms including a large master suite which incorporates a relaxing area, walk in dressing area and signature ensuite bathroom with feature sunken jacuzzi bath and cleverly positioned low level windows to allow for quiet enjoyment of the rear garden and woodland.

The dining area has access on to a rear deck area which has been designed to catch the afternoon and evening sun and the master suite has its own private decked area which has been screened off from the rest of the outside deck area. Through a floor to ceiling sliding door off the living area there is also another decked area to the front which also takes advantage of the morning sun, as does the first floor terrace.

Tree-lined driveway

Situated off a quiet roadway Moorfield Lodge is accessed through wrought iron electric gates which lead to a tree-lined driveway that guides you to the house.

To the front of the property there are two large flat lawns either side of the drive ideal for family games, football etc.

There is a covered parking area to the rear however there is ample guest parking to the front of the property.

To the rear there is a large workshop and double garage with electric roller doors, fuel -boiler shed and two horse stables with enclosed rear lawn all of which are edged by a Coillte Forest providing privacy to the rear of the house.

The house hosts a dual heating system, underfloor heating and oil-fired central heating and zoned underfloor heating.

For those who enjoy a fire in the evening, the house has a contemporary log effect flaming gas fire.

The accommodation is bright and spacious with a calm and tranquil atmosphere running throughout.

All the living areas are filled with light. For those who like to entertain and dine al fresco there is a decked area where you can enjoy eating on your own or with friends.

Information

For further information on this property, please contact Sherry FitzGerald Rainey, 45 Port Road, Letterkenny on 074 91 2 2211.