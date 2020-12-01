LAOIS PROPERTY WATCH: Stunning period home with stables and three acres in the heart of Portlaoise

Jordan Auctioneers are delighted to offer this fine Period Residence located in the heart of Portlaoise to the market.

Wellfield was originally built in 1905 and has been in the Odlum family’s ownership since 1923. With a gross internal floor area of approx. 197.4 sq/m (2,125 sq/ft) the property stands on a total area of 1.22 hectares (3 acres) comprising of mature gardens and an enclosed paddock.

One of the most remarkable features is the fact that the house is essentially in the town centre with all the benefits of a large garden and paddock comprising the best of both urban and country living.

The house, although in need of modernisation has several reception rooms and a total of three bedrooms with additional attic space.

Outside there is a limestone coach house which would be ideal for conversion into a studio, granny flat, workshop or office in addition to two stables and a range of other outhouses.

There is an inner and outer yard to the rear of the house comprising of a coal house, garden shed, two pony boxes with loft, a coach house with loft, carport and dairy (now used as stores). There is a small garden to the front and large garden to the side and rear which is mainly in lawn in addition to various raised beds, rockeries, pathways and shrubbery. There is also a greenhouse and glasshouse.

The residence and yard to the front are classified as ‘Existing Residential’ with the balance of the holding to the rear zoned ‘Mixed use’ under the Portlaoise Local Area Plan 2018-2024. The Property is also classified as a ‘Protected Structure’.

The property’s location makes access to the city extremely easy with a frequent daily train service (30 daily trains) getting you into Dublin in one hour.

Portlaoise, with superb access to both the M7 and M8 motorways is also close to several surrounding towns including Kilkenny (50km), Tullamore (34km), Carlow (38km) and Dublin (90km).

Wellfield is listed with a price tag of €395,000. For more information and to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.