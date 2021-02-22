GALLERY: Laois council tenants about to move into these 141 new homes

In the next two weeks, 141 high standard cosy new Laois houses and apartments will become home to council tenants.

Laois County Council today gave details and images of the new homes, in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Graiguecullen and around the county.

Construction was allowed to continue on the schemes during the Level 5 Covid lockdown, because there were almost finished and were classed as essential.

There are 61 homes to be handed over in Portlaoise in five different housing estates around the town.

Nine are on the Borris Road built by Tuath housing body. Nine more are in Bellingham estate by Clúid, 19 are in Lakedrive, Kilminchy built by the Co-Operative Ireland body.

10 are in Holdbrook built by the Clúid housing body, and 14 are Clonrooske Abbey also built by Clúid.

There are another 40 just about ready in Portarlington.

“In Ballymorris, 22 are ready to go very shortly,” Mr Mulholland said referring to a council built scheme.

The Glen, Kilnacourt in Portarlington will have another 18 units built by Co-operative Ireland.

The six houses in Shannon Street Mountrath will also be ready for tenants.

So too are six houses on Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, seven in Clonaslee and four apartments in Killeshin. There are also 20 apartments finished on the Ballickmoyler Road in Graiguecullen.

The new homes were praised by councillors at the February council online meeting where a slide show of the images was shown.

The Cathaoirleach is Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

“The quality and standard of these homes is excellent. People are getting fabulous homes but the only downside is others are disappointed. At least they won't have as long a wait. Bear with us, more will be coming,” she said.

Cllr Willie Aird noted that the low income threshold to qualify for a council home leaves many disappointed.

“People have been on to me who are barely over the threshold, and left in limbo,” Cllr Willie Aird said.

He suggests offering one or two affordable mortgages in future developments.

“It is great to see the 141 houses , and the new designs of them fit in with other houses in the area,” said Cllr John King.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly said there was doubt a year ago that they could be ready so quickly.

“It is great to see the projects on housing coming up trumps. We all were a bit sceptical a year ago,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly said that the new housing in his area will free up larger older houses for families.

“The houses are brilliant in Shannon Street Mountrath. Some of the people who will be living in them are downsizing and living on their own, from three bedroom houses. This will create more residences for families,” he said.