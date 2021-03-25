PROPERTY WATCH: Wow! Breathtakingly beautiful Laois home on the market for a seriously pretty penny

Set in the Laois countryside, this impeccably designed five-bedroom home with immense kerb appeal is on the market with Hume Auctioneers.

The meticulous attention to detail, stunning design and extraordinarily spacious accommodation all combine to create a dream home on a breathtakingly beautiful professionally landscaped site.

Inside, the property opens into over 3,500 Sq. Ft, of sheer luxury with high-end finishes and every conceivable extra. There are four massive reception rooms, a stunning kitchen/dining room and a fully fitted utility room with a guest WC.

The central feature of the house is a jaw-droppingly beautiful family room with a cathedral ceiling and bespoke brick fireplace.

There are five large bedrooms three of which enjoy designer ensuites. The master bedroom enjoys two separate dressing room areas and a full bathroom ensuite.

Every detail of this stunning home is finished with immense thought. From the magnificent new windows to the designer kitchen appliances, no expense has been spared.

Outside, the lawns are meticulously maintained with two robotic movers. There is a feature fish pond with water feature, a large double dog kennel complete with runs and food prep area.

The massive garage includes two substantial work areas all complete with full electrical spec and roller doors. Upstairs there is a full office suite, completed to an exceptional standard and ideal for a home business or those working from home.

There are several other outhouses including a potting shed, utilities area and a most impressive outdoor kitchen ideal for entertaining at the highest level.

And just to make sure you can take all this luxury in, there is a feature spa-quality hot tub housed under a bespoke pavilion area where one can while away the evenings in total privacy.

The Beeches is just minutes from the internationally renowned Heritage Spa and Golf Resort home to Seve Ballesteros's masterpiece championship course.

Designer shopping in Kildare Village is a little over 10 minutes away and the M7 motorway can be reached in just five minutes. Dublin is under 40 minutes and schools, sports facilities and country walks are all on the doorstep.

This stunning property is listed with a price tag of €750,000. For more information or to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.