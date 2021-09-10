PROPERTY WATCH: Petite potential doer-upper in Laois Electric Picnic town

A petite house has just come on the market in Electric Picnic town Stradbally which could be the perfect doer-upper at the right price for the right buyer.

Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating say they are delighted to bring to the sales market this "petite centrally located two storey, semi detached town house" in the Laois town near Portlaoise.

The accomodation includes kitchen/sitting room, attic room, one bedroom and toilet. The estate agents say its an ideal opportunity for anyone looking for a project with huge potential to add value.

Located on the Main street right in the heart of town the estate agents say every amenity is just "a stone's throw from your front door".

"Stradbally is a sought after residential area noted as one of the most attractive villages in Co Laois with extensive parklands of the cosby estate and home of the Electric Picnic," they say.

The agents add that Portlaoise and the motorway are just seven minutes drive with Athy 20 minutes down the road and Carlow 30 minutes away.

They add the Stradbally boasts extensive sporting amenities in the area - equestrian, GAA, forest walks and golf.

Accommodation details

Entrance Hall 1.98 x 1.08.

Small porch protecting the house and providing an entrance space.

Sitting Room 4.27 x 3.50.

To the front of the house.

Carpet.

Open fire.

There is a timber partition dividing it from the kitchen area that could be removed for more open plan style.

Kitchen 3.49 x 1.24. Galley kitchen .

Range of presses.

Attic 4.30 x 5.28 accessed via an attic ladder with potential to further expand this with a stairs.

Bedroom 3.44 x 3.42.

Locate to the rear of the proeperty with a roof light.

WC 3.46 x 0.91.

Toilet & Wash hand basin.

BER: G BER

Viewing Information

Strictly by appointment with Sherry FitzGerald Portlaoise on 057 8620044