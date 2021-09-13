PROPERTY WATCH Laois property near busy Portlaoise shopping area sure to attract

A key site which has just come on the market in Portlaoise which looks set to peak interest from investors because of its location close to some of the Laois town's big supermarkets

O'Neill and Co Chartered Surveyors and Auctioneers say the property is an "excellent investment opportunity" in Portlaoise town centre.

They say the 0.88 acres (0.36 hec) site with dual road frontage onto both New Road and Kylekiproe Road. This is the junction to one of the entrance points to the Kylekiproe shopping area which includes Laois Shopping Centre where Tesco is the anchor client. Penneys also have a shop in the centre.

The road also leads to the Kyle shopping centre where Dunnes Stores is located as is TK Max, Lifestyle Sports and Argos.

Other shops nearby include Shaws, Aldi and Lidl.

O'Neill say there are two vacant residential properties, forming a terrace of three, situated to the front of the property fronting onto New Road.

"Both are in a poor state of repair and condition," said the agents.

They ad that the lands are zoned ‘town centre’ under the 2018/2024 Portlaoise Local Area Plan which provides for the development and improvement of appropriate town centre uses including retail, residential, commercial and civic uses.

Price is on application. To arrange a viewing go here