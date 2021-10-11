Search

11/10/2021

PROPERTY WATCH Fancy a cottage doer upper challenge in Laois that has a valuable asset

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A cottage in the picturesque southeast of Laois near Kilkenny and Carlow is certainly a doer upper challenge but there is the potential of some income of up to €90,000 if you go all in.

Tom McDonald and Associates have brought to market what they say is derelict cottage with outsheds on approximately 24.36 hectares. Apart from the house, outbuildings you can also buy commerical a forestry plantation.

The auctioneers say the property at Aghamafir & Mullaghmore, Wolfhill is on the market in three Lots.

Lot 1 includes a 10-year-old commercial forestry plantation comprised primarily of Sitka spruce in two adjacent blocks extending to 22.44 hectares (55.45 acres).

There are 10 years premia remaining on the plantation at €9,956 per annum. Located near Wolfhill, Co. Laois there is public road frontage forrestry land which is within easy driving distance of the N78 & N80 wh

Lot 2 includes the one bedroom detatched derelict cottage with outsheds on approximately 1.92 hectares (4.75 acres) of land. It can be independently accessed off the public road.

Lot 3 incorporates the forestry an house.

Price on Application from the Portarlington-based auctioneer.

