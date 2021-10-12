Search

12/10/2021

PROPERTY WATCH: Doer upper cottage challenge in Laois sits on prime site

Leinster Express Reporter

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A property has come to market on the Laois Kildare border village of Maganey looks to have the potential space for a complete new start for somebody who may not want the challenge of bringing a collapsing cottage back to life.

The one bed derelict cottage sits on six acres at Ballyfoyle, Maganey. While it has a Kildare postal address the property is located in Co Laois.

The advised minimum value of the property ahead of an online public auction by On Line using LSL Auctions is listed as €150,000.

The agents, Jordan Auctioneers,  say it is 9kms from Carlow and 10.5km from Athy but also also close to the motorway network with the M9 located about 7kms away. The property is located close to The Three Counties Service Station and the River Barrow.

The property comprises a derelict cottage with some stone outhouses on a site which has extensive frontage onto the public road of about 140 metres. The entire property is in one block.

While the cottage is derelict, the agents say it "would be ideal for replacement" subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The property goes under the hamer on Thursday, November 11 at 2pm by online auction. Pre-registration and deposit is required.

See www.livestock-live.com

