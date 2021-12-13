Laois hotel for rent on Daft.ie for 'staff or student' accomodation

The operators of the The East End Hotel in Portarlington has offered the building for rent in the rental section of Daft.ie and it is claimed would be ideal for staff or student accommodation.

The posting says the property, which most recently housed asylum seekers in 2020, is being offered in whole on a minimum of a three month lease in the Laois Offaly town.

Available immediately, the property has 10 double bedrooms, six twin bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The Daft.ie ad says the accommodation is only a few minutes walk to the train station which has excellent service to Dublin city Centre and all other major cities. Centrally located with all local amenities.

"We can provide various sizes of en-suite rooms all of which have access to broadband. We can provide catering and housekeeping services to your needs. Ideal opportunity for companies which accommodate their staff or as student accommodation etc....

Property facilities include: Lounge area broadband, TV, pool table, table tennis, laundry, car parking.

The building is no longer operating as a hotel.