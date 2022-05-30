In Pictures: Portlaoise Rugby Youth awards round off a successful season

A full house was on hand as Club President Philip Bradley welcomed all present to the end-of-season awards at the clubhouse in Togher recently. The ceremony brought the final whistle to a great season for the Youths' section where teams from U/13 to U/18 represented the club with distinction.

The President congratulated all the teams for their fine efforts in league and cup competitions and thanked all the coaches for their dedication and commitment throughout the season. He also acknowledged the great support of parents as the teams travelled the length and breadth of Leinster.

While all the teams had made it to the business end of competitions, Mr Bradley congratulated the Girls U/18 team on winning the Leinster League Division 1 and the Boys U/18s on winning the Leinster League Division 2. He reserved special praise for the U/14 Boys who won the Leinster League Premier Division and followed it up with a cup win in Donnybrook a week later.

The President then called on the managers to announce their three awards for the Most Improved Player, the Players’ Player of the Year, and Overall Player of the Year for each team. When the presentations for each team were complete, all attention focused on the two main awards of Overall Youth Girl and Overall Youth Boy.

The Jimmy Bergin Trophy for Overall Youth Girl went to Koren Dunne. On top of a successful club season, Koren had the proud distinction of representing Ireland, making her debut against Scotland. Despite a very busy schedule, Koren also found time to help coach some of the younger girls’ teams and is a great role model to have in the club.

The Pat Kelleher Trophy for Overall Youth Boy went to Matt Cunningham. Playing at out-half on the double-winning U/14 team, the President commented on his consistent high level of performance and composure under pressure and noted that he was the youngest player to the receive the award.

In bringing the formalities to a close, Mr Bradley wished everyone an enjoyable summer and looked forward to a return to action in August.

Full list of winners:

GIRLS:

U/14: Most Improved Player: Ruby Maunsell, Players’ Player: Lottie Coyle, Player of the Year: Molly Kelly

U/18: Most Improved Player: Katie O’Reilly, Players’ Player: Grainne Keogh, Player of the Year: Katie Donohue

BOYS:

U/13: Most Improved Player: Leon Walsh, Players’ Player: Dennis Phelan, Player of the Year: Frank Conroy

U/14: Most Improved Player: Bill Rigney, Players’ Player: Eanna Moynihan, Player of the Year: Matt Cunningham

U/15: Most Improved Player: Brody Gilligan, Players’ Player: Cian Butler, Joint Players of the Year: Pauric Culleton and Alex Phelan

U/16: Most Improved Player: Josh Grogan, Players’ Player: Aaron Coiley, Players of the Year: Jake Byrne and Darragh Townsend

U/17: Most Improved Player: Killian O’Keefe, Players’ Player: Ivan Okonkwo, Player of the Year: Evan Bergin

U/18: Most Improved Player: Matt Coonan, Players' Player: Cian Coffey, Player of the Year: Glen Connolly