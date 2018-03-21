' Magic' the dog visits St Joseph's Girls NS Mountmellick in Laois to launch 'The Big Scoop'

Magic the dog and his owner Paul Cleary, Education officer with Dogs Trust, came to St Joseph's Girls NS in Mountmellick this week, to promote a new campaign against dog fouling.

Dogs Trust Ireland have this month launched 'The Big Scoop' awareness campaign nationwide, also visiting Portlaoise Educate Together NS.

In Mountmellick, pupils Leah Guilfoyle, Holly Melia and Aisha Ikeje got to know Magic at the launch.

Also attending were Mountmellick Tidy Towns members Maura Reddin, Joe Melia, Barbara Lalor and Kitty Creighton along with Ann-Marie Kelly, Laois County Council.

The charity is teaming up with Tidy Towns 2018 this year on the 60th anniversary of the national competition, to present a Special Award Category.

Dogs Trust is inviting communities to demonstrate the most creative and sustainable way of dealing with the issue of dog fouling in their community.

The Big Scoop aims to encourage dog owners to take responsibility and pick up after their dogs, thus reducing the amount of dog poop being left in public spaces.

As part of the nationwide campaign, the Education and Community team at Dogs Trust will distribute educational packs to participating primary schools across the country and deliver “The Big Scoop” workshops, in some of these schools, educating over 28,500 children about the importance of cleaning up after their dog.

Recent research carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes for Dogs Trust revealed that 7 in 10 people claimed to have walked in dog poop on the street, 43% came across dog poop in their local children’s park, 24% rolled a buggy through dog poop, 20% rolled a bicycle through it and 10% rolled their wheelchair through it.

The charity is asking dog walkers to be kind to their community – dog poop can get on wheels, hands and feet. So the message is please Bag It, Bin it!

Cleaning up after your dog is the law and owners who don’t are guilty of an offence and can be fined. Sarah Lynch is Campaigns Manager at Dogs Trust.

“As a part of our wider mission to make Ireland the best country in the world for dogs and their owners, it is important that we encourage people to take responsibility and pick up after their dog. Always bag it, bin it and remember any bag and any bin will do!”

