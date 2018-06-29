Laois primary school Tobar an Léinn raises its latest Green Schools Flag

Tobar an Léinn national school in Raheen, Laois celebrated the hoisting of their fifth Green Flag recently.

The school welcomed families and local dignitaries to see the flag hoisted, with the honours done by retired caretaker Timmy Keegan.

Also present were Parish Priest Fr Michael Kelly, Cllr John Joe Fennelly, and members of the board of management.

Photographer Denis Byrne was there to take these lovely photographs for the Leinster Express.