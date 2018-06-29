TG4 star helps Gaelscoil Phortlaoise to raise their 6th Green Flag in Laois

Scroll through our gallery of photos by Tom Cullen.

Ardaíodh an 6ú bhrat glas i nGaelscoil PhortLaoise ar an Aoine 15ú Meitheamh. Bhí réalt mór teilifíse TG4 Caitlín Nic Aoidh i láthair sa scoil chun an brat a ardú. Láithríonn Caitlín an aimsir ar an teilifís do TG4. ‘Sé an téama a bhí á staidéar acu ná Saoránacht Domhanda le béim faoi leith ar Bhruscair agus Drámhaíl. Bhí a lán obair i gceist dona múinteoirí, na cúntóirí agus na páistí.

dena rudaí a bhí ar siúl ag an scoil ná na náisiúnachtaí atá sa scoil a scrúdú, an méid bruscair a théann chuig an ionad drámhaíola a ísliú, foghlaim faoi earraí Fairtrade, foghlaim faoi bhia ó thíortha eile, cad a tharlaíonn lenár gcuid bruscair agus Athrú Aeráide.

Ceann dena rudaí is suntasaí a d’fhoghlaim an scoil fúthu féin ná go bhfuil 30 náisiúnacht difriúil sa scoil idir pháistí, tuistí agus sean- tuistí. Is iad na náisiúnachtaí atá sa scoil ná an Pholainn, an Aifric Theas, an Spáinn, an Fhrainc, an Astráil, Mozambique, Na Philipínigh, an Congo, Zimbabee, an tSín, an Ungáir, Blackpool, an Ind, Sasana, Swaziland agus an Isle of Mann.

Bhí an Choiste Glas an-ghníomhach i rith na bliana. Chuaigh siad chuig An Green School’s Expo i mBaile Átha Cliath – lá a bhí bunaithe ar Athrú Aeráide. Cuid dena dualgaisí a bhí le déanamh acu go laethúil ná ag múchadh soilse, ag múchadh sconnaí, ag múchadh na ríomhairí, ag bailiú an mhuiríneach, ag coimeád súil ar an trácht agus ag déanamh suirbhéanna.

Bhí Comhordineoir an Bhrataí Glas Múinteoir Rita Ní Aoláin an-mhorálach as na páistí seo agus mhol sí go h-ard iad ar an lá. Chun an éacht iontach seo a chomóradh sa scoil bhí searmanas an Bhrataí ar dtús. D’ardaigh Caitlín an brat don scoil.

Bhí Seó Talainn i ndiaidh é sin le líon mór páistí ag glacadh páirt. Is iad na talainn a bhí á thaispeáint ná Canadh, Gleacaíocht, Taekwondo, Karate, Rince Gaelach, Rince Nua- aimseartha, Ceol Gaelach, Ceol Claiseacach, Jesters agus Grinn. Dúirt an Príomhoide Dominic Ó Braonáin go raibh sé thar a bheith sásta agus an-mhorálach leis an taispeántais a bhí ar an stáitse.

Gaelscoil PhortLaoise raised their 6 th Green Flag on Friday 15th June in the school. TG4 weather

presenter Caitlín Nic Aoidh was on hand to do the honours. The theme the school was focusing on

was Global Citizenship with emphasis on Litter and Waste. A lot of work was done by children and

staff at the school. Some of the activities the children did were to investigate the different

nationalities present in their school, to reduce the amount of rubbish going to the rubbish dump,

what Fairtrade products do we use, the food we eat from other countries, where our rubbish goes

and Climate Change.

The most interesting thing the school learned about themselves was that between children, parents and grandparents there are 30 different countries represented in their school namely Poland, South Africa, Spain, Australia, France, Mozambique, The Filipines, The Congo, Zimbabwee, China, Hungary, Blackpool, India, England, Swaziland and the Isle of Mann.

The Green school’s Committee were very active during the year. They attended the Green School’s Expo – Climate Change at the RDS in Dublin. Some of the responsibilities the children had were turning off lights and computers at break and lunch-time, checking for leaks, collecting the compost, monitoring the traffic on campus and carrying out surveys among the classes. The Green School’s Coordinator Múinteoir Rita Ní Aoláin was extremely happy with the children’s work and she praised their efforts.

To celebrate this achievement a flag ceremony was held in the school. TG4 weather presenter Caitlín nic Aoidh was present to raise the Green Flag. The children then showed off their many talents in a Talent Show for the children, parents and grandparents of the school. The many talents on show were Singing, Gymnastics, Taekwondo, Karate, Irish dancing, Modern Dance, Irish Music, Classical Music, Jesters and Comedy. Principal Dominic Ó Braonáin was very proud of the many talents displayed on the stage.