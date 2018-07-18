GALLERY
Green schools in Laois honoured for achievements by Government Minister
Schools from Laois were among 58 schools from around the country to be awarded the prestigious Green Flag from An Taisce for their work on the Green-Schools programme at the ceremonies recenlty.
Now in its 21st year in Ireland, the Green-Schools programme will award 968 schools across Ireland this month during 17 ceremonies in eight locations.
Denis Naughten, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, was present at the event at the Hudson Bay Hotel, Athlone where the 'green' work of schools was honoured.
Gerard O'Loughlin took photographs at the event.
The following were the categories and winners in Laois.
Energy
Castletown Primary School Elderfield Castletown Mountrath 1st Renewal
Maryborough N.S Summerhill The Downs Portlaoise 1st Renewal
Paddock N.S Paddock Mountrath 1st Renewal
Saplings Special School Church Road Graiguecullen Carlow 1st Renewal
Water
Ratheniska Primary School Ratheniska Portlaoise 2nd Renewal
Rehabcare Resource Centre 22 Lower Main Street Portlaoise 2nd Renewal
The Swan National School The Swan via Athy 2nd Renewal
Travel
St. Mary's C.B.S Tower Hill Borris road Portlaoise 3rd Renewal
Biodiversity
Abbeyleix South National School Ballacolla rd Abbeyleix 4th Renewal
St. Colmcille's N.S Errill Portlaoise Rathdowney 4th Renewal
Tobar an Léinn N.S Raheen Mountrath 4th Renewal
GC Litter and Waste
Derrylamougue N.S Derrylamogue Rosenallis 5th Renewal
Gaelscoil Phortlaoise Cnoc an tSamhraidh Bóthar an tSráid Bhaile Portlaoise 5th Renewal
Scoil Bhride N.S Stillbrook Mountrath 5th Renewal
St Joseph's N.S Borris-In-Ossary 5th Renewal
