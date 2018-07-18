Green schools in Laois honoured for achievements by Government Minister

Schools from Laois were among 58 schools from around the country to be awarded the prestigious Green Flag from An Taisce for their work on the Green-Schools programme at the ceremonies recenlty.

Now in its 21st year in Ireland, the Green-Schools programme will award 968 schools across Ireland this month during 17 ceremonies in eight locations.

Denis Naughten, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, was present at the event at the Hudson Bay Hotel, Athlone where the 'green' work of schools was honoured.

Gerard O'Loughlin took photographs at the event.

The following were the categories and winners in Laois.

Energy

Castletown Primary School Elderfield Castletown Mountrath 1st Renewal

Maryborough N.S Summerhill The Downs Portlaoise 1st Renewal

Paddock N.S Paddock Mountrath 1st Renewal

Saplings Special School Church Road Graiguecullen Carlow 1st Renewal

Water

Ratheniska Primary School Ratheniska Portlaoise 2nd Renewal

Rehabcare Resource Centre 22 Lower Main Street Portlaoise 2nd Renewal

The Swan National School The Swan via Athy 2nd Renewal

Travel

St. Mary's C.B.S Tower Hill Borris road Portlaoise 3rd Renewal

Biodiversity

Abbeyleix South National School Ballacolla rd Abbeyleix 4th Renewal

St. Colmcille's N.S Errill Portlaoise Rathdowney 4th Renewal

Tobar an Léinn N.S Raheen Mountrath 4th Renewal

GC Litter and Waste

Derrylamougue N.S Derrylamogue Rosenallis 5th Renewal

Gaelscoil Phortlaoise Cnoc an tSamhraidh Bóthar an tSráid Bhaile Portlaoise 5th Renewal

Scoil Bhride N.S Stillbrook Mountrath 5th Renewal

St Joseph's N.S Borris-In-Ossary 5th Renewal