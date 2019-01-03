Adorable pictures from this Laois school's Christmas concert

There was festive comedy and plenty of songs at Scoil Mhuire National School's Christmas Concert in Abbeyleix, Laois just before the holidays.

Every class took part in two entertaining performances for families, the end result of many hours of practice by the children and their teachers, sending everyone home smiling.

First Class started proceedings where Ms Deegan and Ms Walsh's students performed a variety of Christmas songs.

This was followed by Ms Coles's Junior Infants who were unfazed at being the youngest performers of the night and sang their hearts out.

Ms Thompson's Fifth Class performed The Nativity through song and music. Ms O'Donnell and Mr Parkinson's Senior Infants entertained the crowds with their dramatisation of The Littlest Christmas Tree.

Ms Lalor, Ms Kavanagh and Ms Doherty's Second Class then performed their version of The Nativity.

Ms M Nolan and Ms B Nolan's Third Classes thrilled the crowds with their performance of Brian The Christmas Tree. Ms Scully and Ms Lowry's Fourth Classes had the crowds in rapture with their glorious singing voices.

The grand finale was performed and written by Ms Delaney and Ms Dowling's Sixth Class. This really was worth waiting for as the elves solved the Polar Party Problem. The crowds laughed as the actors recalled and relived previous Christmas party entertainment.

The Principal Aidan McEvoy thanked everyone for their continued support and wished everyone a happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.