GALLERY: 30 stunning Laois entries to Junk Kouture 2019 competition

Laois has outdone itself with 30 entries to the high profile Junk Kouture design competition for secondary school students.

While only a fraction have been selected for the regional final, all of their amazing designs show artistic skill and social awareness, with inspirations coming from issues like mental health, road safety and environmental pollution.

Scroll through our images above.

12 entries were from Scoil Chriost Ri Portlaoise which has a strong history of finalists in the high profile competition sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

Six more are from Mountrath CS and another six from Heywood CS, four from Mountmellick CS and two from St Fergal's College Rathdowney.

Scoil Chríost Rí has ten TY entries by students of art teacher Jayne Kelly and two from 5th year classes by Ms Roche.

Flamboyant: Irissa Deegan (model), Molly Gleeson and Paige McGovern. Unblemished: Model Tara Fahey, Emma McCann, Aine Dempsey. ODDatious: Aoibhinn O’Connor (model), Molly McCabe, Katie Kerins. Hana Geisha: Sorcha McAuley Stamp (model), Asma Zulfiqar, Ehinoh Usiahon. Child of Lir: Martha-Rose Coleman (model), Alisha McGregor, Casey Smith. Royal-tea: Abigail Too (model), Sophie Quigley Dollard, Mia Martin. Stayin’ Alive: Sarah Sheehy (model), Caoimhe Lalor and Emily Flanagan. No Strings Attached: Lale Bingol (model), Holly Kavanagh and Ava Graham. Miss Direction: Niamh McKittrick (model), Aisling Sheehan and Kate O’Connor. Truth Lies Within: Grace Kearney (model), Rachel Lewis and Amy Doyle. Dismantled: Ellen Walsh (model) and Caragh LaCumber. Retro Record: Alana Stynes (model) and Katrina Watts.

Heywood Community School has six entries, led by art teacher Sharon Webster.

Eggspress Yourself: Emily Goode, Chloe Drennan, Sophie Mulhall (model). BRAvo: Emily Mulhall (model), Tara Brophy and Brid Doheny. Pool Party: Amy Kirk (model), Leona Stynes and Sean McNeill. Eden Of Paradise: Aisling Carroll, Abbey Harding (model), Aoife Ennis. VIS-ionary: Aisling Tunney (model), Katie Power and Nadia Scott. Up for the match: Teresa Grady and Róisín Fitzpatrick (model). Flamboyant: Irissa Deegan (model), Molly Gleeson and Paige McGovern.

Mountrath Community School’s six entries are led by teacher Therese McGrath.

Recapped: Muireann Baker, Meegan Scully & Victoria Dobbyn (model). The Heresy of Plenty: Aoife Dunne (model). Some Catch: Aoife Goode, Freda Byrne and Ava Kilmartin (model). Butterfly Effect by Roisin Scully, Orla Brinkley & Fianna Byrne (model). Crayola La Hula by Ciara Leahy, Niamh Riley and Katie Doherty (model). Rise & Shine: by Lucy Aherne, Hannah Kelly and Alyana Garvey (model).

Mountmellick CS has four entries overseen by art teacher Una Mangan.

Style full of Stars: Caitlin Dunne, Abbie Greene and Joshua Gill. True Colours: by Sabine Evele and Jennifer Hannick. Once Upon a Style: Aimee Cousins and Ellie Creighton Bergin. Waste Warrior: Ciara Powders and Jessica Fitzgerald.

St Fergal's College entered Sea-Ro Waste, by TY students Caitlín, Siobhail and Chloe, and Fake News.

Regional finalists

Last Thursday February 7, Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture judges selected 79 designs from each of five Irish regions to progress to the regional finals.

Nine are through from Laois, four from Scoil Chriost Rí: Truth Lies Within, Miss Direction, Dismantled and Flamboyant, one from Mountmellick; Once Upon a Style, two from Mountrath Recapped and Butterfly Effect, one from Heywood CS; BRAvo! and one from St Fergal's; Sea-Ro Waste.

The Laois regional finalists will take to the catwalk as part of the Eastern Region in the HELIX in Dublin on March 4.

However one more from Laois can still make it, depending on public votes.

The Lifeline Votes go live next Monday to Friday February 11 to 15 on the Junk Kouture app. The design with the most votes from each of the five regions will be added to the regional finals.