GALLERY
World Championship Portlaoise basketball students duel with teachers
Students took on teachers at Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise in the past month to raise funds to send the school's basketball team to the World Championships in Greece.
A team from the girl's secondary school is fundraising to travel to Crete to represent Ireland at the 2019 International Schools Basketball World Championships.
The star-studded team took on a selection of teachers in the Nano Nagle Hall and photographer Luke Wynne went along to cover the event for the Leinster Express.
