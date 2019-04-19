GALLERY: Laois Carlow students travel to school by tractor

Students at a Laois Carlow secondary school got to school by tractor recently, all for charity.

A big highlight in the Knockbeg College calendar is their charity Tractor Run, when agriculturally inclined students get to drive their tractors to school.

This year the charity chosen was the Laois based Embrace FARM, which supports families bereaved by farming accidents, and raises safety awareness.

“Embrace FARM does brilliant work acting as a support network for families suffering from farm bereavements and people involved in accidents,” said teacher Philip Cody.

The run was held on Friday March 29, an early start for drivers and passengers, with 11 tractors in the run.

”There were a few sleepy looking heads at Pedigree Corner at 7:30 that morning,” Mr Cody reported.

Visibility was very poor due to a dense fog but once the fog lifted the sun added to the atmosphere.

A big sum was raised for the charity. In all €1200 was collected with the help of a non-uniform day, and the school thanks parents who also donated generously after school. The school thanked the event's sponsors and Transition Year students helped by making signs from recycled old election posters.

The fleet had two Cases; a cx90 and a cx100, three John Deeres; a 6330 premium, a 6420 and a 3050, three Masseys; a 6465, a 5445 and a 135, a Claas 650 Arion, a New Holland t6.175 and a Valtra T160.

“It was a great showing. All the tractors were gleaming. It was a brilliant day to carry on this tradition and keep our farming students happy,” said Mr Cody.

Scroll through our gallery of photos, courtesy of the school.