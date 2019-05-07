Historic day dawns for Portarlington boys school - in pictures

Pupils and staff of Scoil Phadraig in Portarlington crossed the threshold on a new era after crossing the border from Offaly to Laois to take up residence in their gleaming new school on the town's Canal Road.

The students marched 2 kms from their old school on St Patrick's St which had been in use since the middle of the 20th century.

