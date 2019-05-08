Portarlington boys on a faithful march from Offaly to new Laois home - more pictures

Laois and Offaly boys marched in together across the River Barrow this week to their new school home.

More than 400 pupils and staff of Scoil Phadraig made history when the moved from Offaly to Laois to the plush new building on the Canal Road on Tuesday morning, May 7.

To mark the occasion a community lined the streets of the border town for a march by the boys from their old home on St Patrick's St to the new school.

Portarlington-based photographer Michael Scully went along for the Leinster Express and captured the momentous 2 km march.

