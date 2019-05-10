Oh what a night at the Portarlington school lip-sync fundraiser - in pictures

What a week it's been for the St Patrick's Boys National School in Portarlington on the Laois Offaly border.

A chapter dawned on Tuesday when the boys marched from their old school on St Patrick's Street across the River Barrow to take up residence on a brand new building on the Canal Road.

But the curtain raiser to the historic move took place in Killenard at the Heritage Hotel where the roof was raised by the school community in their fundraising Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser.

WATCH BIG DAY FOR PORTARLINGTON SCHOOL

The school organised the event to help pay for a new all-weather pitch that will serve pupils, whatever is thrown at them by Ireland's climate.

Photographer Michael Scully went on along to the event for the Leinster Express.