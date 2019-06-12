Portarlington secondary school celebrates students and retiring teacher

Coláiste Íosagáin welcomed a special guest to Portarlington on May 23 for the Leaving Certificate graduation, award presentations and the retirement of Sr Maureen.

The day was a busy one for the 180 plus students. The morning started at 9 am with a wellbeing session delivered by one of their Religious teachers Ms M Nolan.

After that, the Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin, Denis Nulty, arrived to meet the students and wish them well as they embarked on the next stage of their life journey.

Bishop Nulty also presented a number of awards and certificates. Students were recognised for their role in Meitheal and on the Student Council.

While the bishop was there to say farewell to the Leaving Certificate class of 2019 he also noted wished Sr Maureen O’Rourke well on her retirement.

Sr Maureen, a Presentation Sister, has been a teacher in Coláiste Iosagáin since 2003. Prior to that, she was a teacher in Scoil Mhuire, Clane and Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise. One of the last Presentation Sisters to be involved in full-time teaching, Sr Maureen will maintain a link within the school in her capacity as the chaplain.

After breakfast students continued the morning with more awards and students were recognised in such areas as Exceptional Attendance, Leadership, Helping Hands, Academic and Most Improved.

Later that evening the students and their families assembled in the Parish Church for a Mass celebrated by school chaplain and local curate Fr. Pat Hughes.

Families were entertained afterwards by the students and further awards were presented.

The award recipients included the CEIST Award winner, Robyn McRedmond and Students of the Year, Aoibh Kehoe and Zohra Anjum. Kasper Nosal received the John Gorman Memorial Award. The award is given to promising construction students in memory of the late past pupil who was tragically killed in a car accident.

A number of students were also recognised for their achievements in sport. Michelle Byrne and Patrick Hurley were recognised as Footballers of the Year while Michael Cunningham and Caoimhe O’Connor were awarded Basketballers of the Year. Emmanuel was recognised as Athlete of the Year for his achievements on the running track.

Karen Walsh, 6th Year Head concluded the evening by acknowledging the contribution of all students and wishing them well in their upcoming exams.

In total, 179 Leaving Certificate Established students and 25 Leaving Certificate Applied students graduated on the evening and will commence their exams on Wednesday, June.