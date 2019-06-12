Transmitter rocks Portlaoise school in pictures

The Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise enjoyed rocking day at the end of May thanks to not just one but two bands and a local radio station.

Top Portlaoise band Transmitter kicked off its annual school concert tours at the school with an energetic concert in aid of schools and local charities.

The same morning, May 30, Midlands Radio 3 DJ Ann Marie Kelly broadcast her Breakfast With Ann Marie show from the school, which will also feature an appearance from special guests, Irish band The Riptide Movement.

Transmitter also brought their tour to visit Scoil Bhride Knockmay on Friday, June 7, and then Portlaoise Educate Together NS on Friday, June 21.

Photographer Denis Byrne went along for the Leinster Express.