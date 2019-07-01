GALLERY: Lovely photos from Ballyfin school's Grandparents Day

Grandmother Noreen Ryan with her eight grandchildren in Ballyfin NS

Grandmother Noreen Ryan with her eight grandchildren in Ballyfin NS

Oisín Leonard with grandparents Paddy and Geraldine Moore

Oisín Leonard with grandparents Paddy and Geraldine Moore

Grandparents Day - Sadhbh and Thomas Lally with Grandparents - John Murray, Cormac and Patricia Lally

Grandparents Day - Sadhbh and Thomas Lally with Grandparents - John Murray, Cormac and Patricia Lally

Sarah Mulligan with grandparents John and Sadie Mulligan



Leah Meredith Scully with grandparents Breda and Derek Meridith and Tom Scully

Leah Meredith Scully with grandparents Breda and Derek Meridith and Tom Scully

Ballyfin NS Grandparents Day - Ronan Keane with grandparents Tim and Josephine

Ballyfin NS Grandparents Day - Ronan Keane with grandparents Tim and Josephine

Aaron and Darragh Hooban with grandparents Dan and Dolores

Aaron and Darragh Hooban with grandparents Dan and Dolores

Conor Duff Maher, Ben Heffernan, Grandmother Sadie Coughlan, Cyriline Duff and Sam Heffernan.

Conor Duff Maher, Ben Heffernan, Grandmother Sadie Coughlan, Cyriline Duff and Sam Heffernan.

Bernadette Rice with granddaughters Niamh and Eimear.

Bernadette Rice with granddaughters Niamh and Eimear.

Breda and Joe Quigley with granddaughter Chloe Dunne.

Breda and Joe Quigley with granddaughter Chloe Dunne.

Molly and Patrick Ryan with grandparents Ann and Jackie Cummins.

Molly and Patrick Ryan with grandparents Ann and Jackie Cummins.

At Ballyfin NS Grandparents day was Mary Dunphy with grandson Thomas Fox.

At Ballyfin NS Grandparents day was Mary Dunphy with grandson Thomas Fox.

Sadie Fitzpatrick with her grandchildren Cormac, Caoimhe and Sinead.

Sadie Fitzpatrick with her grandchildren Cormac, Caoimhe and Sinead.