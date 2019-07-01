SCHOOLS:
GALLERY: Lovely photos from Ballyfin school's Grandparents Day
Ballyfin National School recently celebrated Grandparents Day, welcoming lots of grandparents as special visitors to the school.
The day started with a Grandparents Blessing from Fr Brophy, followed by poems and songs from 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th classes. Teas and coffees were served and then the grandchildren escorted their grandparents on a tour of the school and their classrooms.
Scroll through our photos taken by Michael Scully.
