Laois school celebrates another great Green achievement in pictures

The pupils and staff of Clonaghdoo National School near Mountmellick celebrated the raising of yet another Green Flag just before the end of the school year.

The Clonaghadoo Green team are: Joe Kirwan, Niall Lalor, Michael Hyland, Ella Gilsenan, Abbie O'Connell, Niamh Cullen and Darragh Hughes

Photographer Denis Byrne went along to capture the flag-raising celebration on camera for the Leinster Express.