GALLERY
Laois school celebrates another great Green achievement in pictures
The pupils and staff of Clonaghdoo National School near Mountmellick celebrated the raising of yet another Green Flag just before the end of the school year.
The Clonaghadoo Green team are: Joe Kirwan, Niall Lalor, Michael Hyland, Ella Gilsenan, Abbie O'Connell, Niamh Cullen and Darragh Hughes
Photographer Denis Byrne went along to capture the flag-raising celebration on camera for the Leinster Express.
Read also: LAOIS SCHOOL FLIES THE FLAG IN PICTURES
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on