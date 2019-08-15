More Leaving Certs choosing apprenticeships says Laois principal

The principal of a high scoring Laois school has noted the trend for students to pick apprenticeships over third level college.

Knockbeg College, a boys secondary school that was formerly a boarding school is on the Laois Carlow border.

This August 13 they recorded impressive Leaving Cert results with one in six of the 66 Leaving Cert students getting over 500 points.

The Principal is Mike Carew.

"In general the results were very good. 11 students got over 500 points, that is a serious achievement. three or four got close to 600 points but I prefer to look at the middle cohort, who may have struggled but did well," he said.

"The vast majority felt they got enough points for their first choices. Their courses include engineering, aeronautics, teaching, business and physiotherapy. They are choosing universities like DCU, UCD, Galway, Cork and Limerick," the principal reported.

A growing trend he said is of students opting for trade apprenticeships instead of going to third level college.

"A number of students are very clear that they are looking to start apprenticeships. They said college is not for them and some have already started working. That is a sign of where Ireland is at, there is work there for people who feel college is not for them. I am delighted they can follow their chosen path and go direct to the world of work," Mr Carew said.

Honours Maths and Irish results were also good he said, wit h all the students who took honours Maths achieving an honour.

"We wish all our students the best of luck in whatever roles they take up," Mr Carew said.

