GALLERY

Leaving Cert Day at St Fergal's College in Rathdowney in pictures

In association with O'Mahony's Careers

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

The achievement of students was recognised in Rathdowney at St Fergal's College on Leaving Cert Day.

Terry Smeaton went along for the Leinster Express.

Scroll through the gallery above to see some of those who went along to get their results on the big day. 