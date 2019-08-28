GALLERY
Momentous day for junior infants in Electric Picnic town - in pictures
Thousands are looking forward to an unforgettable Electric Picnic but this week was just as momentous for the host town's junior infants.
The children took their big first steps on Wednesday morning, August 28 in Stradbally when they crossed the threshold of St Colman's National School for their first day at school.
Photographer Michael Scully went along to record the big day on camera.
