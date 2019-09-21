Laois students demand climate action at Mountrath school

Students at Mountrath Community School were among pupils from across Laois who made their voices heard in demanding action to tackle climate change on the climate action strike day.

Mountrath fifth-year student Daniel Moore Daniel organised and coordinated a protest in the school on Friday, September 20. He said that the response to this global problem of climate change is phenomenal.

"We want to make a difference. We want the government to actually listen to us, and respond. We are all inspired by the incredible example of environmental activist Greta Thunberg, in Sweden," he said.

Fifth year student Niamh Robertson said that the support for this protest is so encouraging.

"We are living in an environmental crisis , and no one is acting," she said.

Fifth year student Ciara Phelan said: "We want a future. We need our planet.

Denis Boland, deputy principal, said school management fully supported the students in organising the protest. He added, that the fifth year student leaders , managed the protest well.

"It’s great to see and support their democratic action," he said.