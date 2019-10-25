Laois school wins Halloween with these scarily funny homemade costumes

This Laois school has absolutely won Halloween!

Scoil Mhuire NS in Abbeyleix held their Halloween fancy dress competition this Friday before their mid term break.

The damp weather did not dampen the spirits, with a week of Wednesdays (Addams), an upside down man and a jellyfish among the brilliant outfits.

The corridors were filled with witches and wizards, good and bad, marshmallows, pirates and princesses, biker gangs and wind up dolls, All Star GAA players and their goalposts, ghostly waitresses and spooky musicians.

Every class paraded around the hall to show off the extent of the creativity and imagination that exists in abundance in the school.

The school recited together a poem “ Oíche Shamhna” that all the classes had practised and were treated to an amhrán from second Classes while the judges had the unenviable job of picking two winners from each class. Everyone was commended for their creativity.

Scroll through the gallery to see their inventive homemade costumes! Thanks to Scoil Mhuire for sending them to us.