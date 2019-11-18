GALLERY: Stand Up Awareness Day at Laois school

The LGBT flag of friendship was flying high at Mountrath Community School in Laois school last week for Stand up Awareness week, November 11 to 15.

Stand up Awareness Week is created for Irish schools to take a stand against homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying.

One in five LGBT students face bullying. The week is about schools focusing on how to make their environment a safe and supportive place for LGBT students.

Deputy Principal is Monica White.

"Schools must work hard to educate the entire school community around supporting LGBT students," she said.

Deputy principal is Denis Boland.

"It’s wonderful having the Amber Flag in the school for promoting a positive mental well being. On Friday November 15, all the years took a colour of the the LGBT flag of friendship, and wore a jumper in that colour," he explained.

"It was such a fun and happy day. All the students really enjoyed sharing their understanding of the importance of standing up against homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bulllying. A great day was enjoyed by staff and students," said Ms White.