Portlaoise school holds a festive Christmas market - IN PICTURES

Visitors to a Portlaoise school last week were met at the door by a bright array of festive market stalls.

Portlaoise College held their annual Christmas Market last Friday 13 December 13 in the school foyer.

Students sold a myriad of handmade items from decorations to baked Christmas treats.

The school's 5th Year LVCP class organised the market as part of their enterprise project. Students also learned skills such as budgeting, marketing and negotiation.

Local schools came to visit the market.

Students in junior and senior infant classes from Scoil Bhride and Timahoe NS schools were also all invited to visit Santa’s Grotto. The children met Santa, received a treat, had photos and got their faces painted.

The busy school also held a Christmas Jumper day when all students wore in their favourite Christmas Jumpers, as a fundraiser for their Gambia trip next February.

