12 Laois entries announced in Junk Kouture regional final

A dozen Laois entries from four secondary schools have made it to the semi final of a prestigious national fashion competition.

Scoil Chriost Rí, Heywood Community School, Mountrath Community School and Mountmellick Community School are all flying the recycling fashion flag for Laois in the 2020 Junk Kouture competition.

The regional finalists were announced on Thursday January 29.

Laois is in the South Eastern Region where 75 semi finalists were announced.

Five more will be put through as Lifeline public votes on the app.junkkouture.com View all the entries and vote daily from February 3 until February 7.

The entrants will then battle it out on the catwalk at The Helix, Dublin on March 3 for a place in the glittering final to celebrity and fashion judges and live bands.

Scoil Chríost Rí has five semi finalists.

Canine99 is by Abbie Cummins, Jade Laffan (model) and Alex Wright and highlights animal abuse, partly made from real dog hair.

Coral-line is by Sadhbh Kelly, Elizabeth Abrama (model) and Katie Breen. It is made from offcuts of plastic beer lines and highlights the dangers to the world's coral reefs.

Peace Unfolds is made from non-recyclable art folders, created by team Sarah Tuohy (model), Elise Finn and Gráinne McCaul.

Wonder Wool is made from pre-recycled wool used in a yarn bombing project in Mountmellick. It is by Emma Fingleton, Ramona Miltovica (model) and Gabriella Pindi.

Back to Your Roots by Rachel Mannion, Ciara Brennan and Alison O'Kelly (Model) is about climate change, made from the plastic bags used to plant trees by Coillte.

Art teacher Jayne Kelly is asking the public to vote for another five in the Public vote.

They are Child's Mind, Leaf-Me- Alone, Roaring Reflection, Rodeo Rouge and Wired.

"My 29 Junk Kouture students this year have all been so enthusiastic and hard working. They have all embraced their Junk Kouture experience so far and their creations are so wonderfully creative, unique and memorable! They have all been so supportive and encouraging towards all their fellow class mates along the way. Our school community and I are absolutely over the moon for the teams who have made it through to the South East Regional finals. We will all be voting and prompting voting like crazy next week!" said Miss Kelly.

Heywood CS has three entries through to the regional final.

Interior Matters Most

Be Odd Be Different

Wired!

Mountmellick CS has two regional finalists.

Bee Strawng is by Alyssa Gray (model), Roisin Conroy, Mia Ledesma and Andrea Marichal.

Reina de los Mares

Mountrath CS also has two.

Thread Together

Milkmaid

Junk Kouture is a recycled fashion competition which young people to design, create and model high end couture from every day junk! It takes in elements of fashion, design, engineering and environmental sustainability and transforms them into a creative contest like no other! The competition is open to pupils who are enrolled in second level education in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland in the school year 2019/2020.