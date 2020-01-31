GALLERY: Lovely photos from Grandparents Day in Abbeyleix

Grandparents Day was celebrated in schools across Ireland this week as part of Catholic schools week.

In Laois Scoil Mhuire NS in Abbeyleix had their day mid week, also remembering the late Parish Priest Fr John Cummins whose anniversary was on the same day.

"The school hall was packed to capacity as young and younger came together to join in prayer and song to celebrate our most cherished grandparents," said Deputy Principal Margaret Slevin.

The new PP Fr Paddy Byrne welcomed everyone warmly and regaled those present with memories of his own beloved Granny who sounded as interesting a character as her grandson.

Prayers, poems and stories were read by the students to honour their grandparents and to remember those absent for whatever reason.

"The day was tinged with a sadness too as we remembered Fr John Cummins who passed away a year to the day so tragically after celebrating this same ceremony," said Ms Slevin.

Visitors were treated to refreshments afterwards as 6th Class students hosted and conversed with the guests.

"It remains one of the highlights of our school year each and every year," the Deputy Principal said.

Scroll through their gallery of lovely photos from the day.