People First Credit Union Quiz tests the knowledge of Laois and Kildare kids - in pictures

The Manor Hotel in Abbeyleix was packed with children from schools across Laois and Kildare for the annual People First Credit Union school quiz.

The organisers say this year's test of general knowledge in primary schools was the biggest to date with up to 30 teams attending.

Shanahoe National School were the People First Credit Union Schools Quiz 2020 overall winners. These entrants must not have reached their 13th birthday on or before 31st December 2019. The team members were: Eoin Drennan, Josh Delaney, Matthew Melvin, Tim Drennan.

The overall winning team in the Team A section was Gaelscoil Phortlaoise. The winners were: Sadhbh Ní Fhloinn, Somhairle Ó Sé, Seadhna Ó Fadainn, Farrah Ní Fhlanagan.

