Photos: Fun at Portlaoise school for Pancake Tuesday
The pupils of a Portlaoise school had a yummy day celebrating Shrove Tuesday.
These lovely pictures by Holy Family Junior School show how they were flipping pancakes and tucking into them!
The pupils of a Portlaoise school had a yummy day celebrating Shrove Tuesday.
These lovely pictures by Holy Family Junior School show how they were flipping pancakes and tucking into them!
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on