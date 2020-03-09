Photos: Fantastic costumes in this Laois school for World Book Day

Kids in a Laois school went all out for World Book Day as these fantastic photos show.

A visitor to Scoil Mhuire, Abbeyleix last Thursday might be mistaken to think they had arrived at Hogwarts Schoool of Magic they would have met so many little Harry Potters, Hermione Grangers and even the big man Hagrid made an appearance.

Margaret Slevin is the Vice Principal.

"Although we could use a little magic to improve the school building as it currently stands we were in fact celebrating World Book Day and coordinator Mary Egan encouraged everyone to dress up as their favourite character from their favourite book," she said.

From Mad Hatters to Wimpy Kids, from Willie Wonka to Gangsta Grannies and a host of characters in between the students enjoyed showing off their costumes and answered questions as Gaeilge describing their costumes incorporating Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Mrs Egan encouraged everyone to continue reading and develop a life long love of literature. One will never be lonely as long as one has a book. The creativity and imagination that was on display was highly commended.

The school made Leinster Express headlines last week when the principal announced that big help is needed from the Department of Education to repair their building.