Great show features students from Portlaoise schools - in pictures

The boys of St Mary's Portlaoise CBS presented The Addams Family with the help of girls from the neighbouring Scoil Chríost Rí .

The show which was held at the Dunamaise Arts Centre before the coronavirus restrictions featured talent from all years of Portlaoise CBS as well as students from Scoil Chríost Rí.

The students gave up their Saturdays and lunch breaks to get together to rehearse dance routines, acting scenes and songs. It involves students from all years so we have an extremely motivated, enthusiastic and talented bunch.

It was directed by Curtain Call’s Karen Hackett, choreographed by Lea Carroll.

