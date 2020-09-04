PHOTOS: Back to school in Mountmellick

A big dose of normality returned to Laois children last Thursday, August 27 when many got into their uniforms and headed off to school for the first time in six months, albeit with facemasks and bottles of hand sanitizer.

In Mountmellick Jessica Reinhardt was dropping off her daughter to St Joseph’s girls NS.

“They are only delighted to go back to see their friends. But for parents it’s a worry, to see how much information we are going to get every day. They are thrilled, they need that bit of normality,” said Jessica.

Sinead Dempsey was bringing Caitlin Knight.

“We are a bit unsure about them wearing masks, we haven’t heard yet if they have to do that. They will probably come home with more information. They can’t wait to go in they are all excited,” she said.

Over manning the pedestrian crossing was lollipop lady Mandy Bloomer. She said she was lucky enough during the shutdown to continue to be paid by Laois County Council for the part time job. “It’s nice to be back. I just wish the weather was better today for all the children going back on their first day,” she said.

John Murrell is principal of Scoil Naomh Padraig boys NS, which shares a campus with the girls school.

“All ran smoothly this morning. The boys are delighted to see their friends. We have been very busy the last number of weeks, holding management meetings, getting sanitizers and arranging the rooms.

“Parents are uncertain, there is an amount of apprehension so we sent as much information as we could.

“Our teachers are happy to be back too. We have done a lot of control measures and that is generating a lot of confidence,” Mr Murrell said.