GALLERY: Portlaoise College Leaving Cert students of 2020

While Leaving Cert results came out directly to students online last week, at Portlaoise College some of the students since returned for a visit to their school.

The school had 90 students sitting the exam, and another 11 in Leaving Cert Applied, their first year to graduate that practical course.

Principal Noel Daly congratulated his students on results day last week, when he noted they had a gender balance of 50:50, and that students did particularly well in science and technology subjects.

"I wash them all the best, it has been a very difficult year for them and we hope to bring them to the school on a later date," he said.

Those visits came about during the week.

Keith McLearn is Deputy Principal.

"This has been a year like no other for students all across the country. In particular, the leaving certificate students missed out on the traditional experiences of sitting their exams, having a debutant ball and coming in to school to receive their results.

"However, Portlaoise College organised for the leaving certificate class of 2020 to visit the school at designated times in order for them to get an opportunity to speak with their teachers and express their excitement and relief after receiving their results. It was happy faces all around as the students achieved the results they deserved.

"Amongst all of the change and hardships of the last few months, one thing at least remains constant: the management and staff at Portlaoise College are immensely proud of their students, and wish them every good fortune as they venture towards new horizons," he said.