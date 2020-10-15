PHOTOS: Pure mucky joy for Laois students on Bogathon challenge

The absolute happiness on the faces of these Laois students at a Bogathon would make anyone smile.

The Transition Year students from Mountrath Community School united in good muddy fun to take part in the Bogathon mud run in Lisduff Adventure Centre, Errill in Laois.

On Monday October 5, the group embarked on a tough 4.7km course over a mix of terrain including some of Ireland's most rugged countryside and barren bog lands.

The course is designed to challenge fitness, mental fortitude, stamina and strength of character, with teambuilding playing a huge part in getting through it successfully.

Student Sam Brennan was among the participants.

"It was really testing, you had to work as a team , to get everyone around the course and we did just that," he said.

Student Eoghan Cuddy also loved the day out.

"It was really enjoyable, I would recommend it," he said.

The school's Transition Year coordinator is Mary Gannon.

"Well done to all the students. The feedback is always positive for this event," she said.

On top of enjoying a great day out away from the worries of Covid-19, the activity will also count towards the achievements need to win Bronze Gaisce president's awards.