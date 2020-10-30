PHOTOS: Halloween 2020 fun around Laois - Gallery 1

We asked and the Laois public answered!

Your fun and imaginative photographs of Halloween fancy dress days around Laois have been flooding in, with some of them featured in the current issue of the Leinster Express, and more to come next Tuesday.

Scroll through our online gallery to see some of the photos we received. In this gallery we feature Scoil Mhuire NS in Abbeyleix and Clonaslee College who all really got into the Halloween spirit!

We wish all our readers a spookily fun, healthy and safe Halloween 2020

We welcome more photos from this Halloween. Please email them as soon as possible to pictures2leinsterexpress@gmail.com with the word Halloween in the subject box.

It's very important that you include the full names of the people in the photos and where they are from in Laois.