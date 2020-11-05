This Laois school is looking on the bright side for their Wellness Week

2020 has been a difficult year for schools in Laois and across Ireland as the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted so many wonderful activities like Panto, Cumann na mBunscoil, Communion, Confirmation and Graduation.

But rather than focus on the negative, the children in Scoil Mhuire Fatima in Timahoe, Laois are focusing on the positive, as these lovely photographs show.

One of the first initiatives undertaken by the children in Term 1 was ‘Wellness Week’. Throughout ‘Wellness Week’, the children took some time out to look after their bodies and minds. Several activities took place during the week including a Poetry competition, lessons to develop awareness and promote positive mental health and wellbeing, art and mindfulness activities.

There was also a strong focus on physical well-being with active homework, yoga, healthy eating and a 3 kilometre run completed by 6 th Class, all contributing to a great week.

The week ended with a colourful celebration of World Mental Health Day as the children dressed up in their brightest and funkiest clothes.

Junior Infant teacher and organiser, Orla Mulhare was delighted with the week.

“The children really enjoyed themselves while also learning about the importance of mental health and wellbeing. These are tough times so a focus on wellbeing is very important for children and staff alike," she said.