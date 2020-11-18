Portlaoise College TY students busy designing Laois Sensory trail

The TY2 class of Portlaoise College are currently working on designing a sensory trail for the children of Laois which will be located at Kylebrook Equestrian Centre.

When the class heard about the project everyone was excited, wanted to get on board and contribute.

We started by researching different sensory gardens and walks and what materials we needed to make the trail. We discovered that a sensory trail should be colourful, creative and playful. A sensory path is a great way for kids to develop motor skills like balance, hand-eye coordination, and spatial awareness.

The next stage was to break our class into different groups and assign duties and tasks. The groups we have are the woodwork team, the gardening team, the arts and crafts teams, the design team and the marketing team.

These groups have been working very hard, for example everyone has been bringing in items that the arts and crafts group and the woodwork group said they need to make the items going along this trail. The advertising group has also been thinking about how we can advertise this project and what would be the best way whether that's through social media etc.

So far, this has been a brilliant project with everyone in our class contributing to the project.

We are all working hard to make our vision for this sensory trail come true. We are looking forward to seeing this project come together and have fun while we are doing it. We hope to have the sensory trail ready for May 2021.