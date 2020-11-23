GALLERY: Laois schools stand up for LGBTI+ awareness week

Laois secondary schools were a rainbow of colour last Friday November 20 to celebrate LGBTI+ Stand Up Awareness week.

Photos from Scoil Chriost Rí show some of their students making a rainbow of cheers outside with each year wearing a differenct colour of the rainbow.

"We would like to thank everyone in our school community for helping to create a friendlier and safer school for our LGBTI+ students, and getting on board and celebrating #standupawarenessweek with us" the school said.

At the bilingual young school Dunamase College the students also dressed in a colour for each year, 1st Years Red, 2nd Years Orange, 3rd Years Yellow, 4th Years Green, and made a lovely joyful video celebrating all sexual identities.

"Another hugely successful and enjoyable Stand Up Week! We saw great participation with our Stand Up Walls this year in both our buildings. Our students engaged with various activities during their classes this week and created a fabulous colour wall in both Railway St and Tower Hill. It was so lovely to see all the colourful work being added to our Stand Up Walls over the week. Our pride flag hung with pride all week! #comein

"Bhí Seachtain Seas Suas rathúil agus taitneamhach againn arís! Glacadh páirt iontach sna ballaí Seas Suas agus chuaigh na daltaí uilig i ngleic le gníomhaíochtaí éagsúla le linn na seachtaine chun na ballaí álainne a chruthú ar scoil. Ba iontach an rud é an obair dathúil a fheiceáil ag dul suas thar na seachtaine. Bhí an bratach bróid ag crochadh go bródúil an tseachtain ar fad!"

Mountrath Community School also celebrated the week.

"The students and staff of Mountrath Community school marked Stand Up week, by wearing different coloured jumpers, making a stand against homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying.

Ms Monica White is deputy principal.

"It's such an important day to promote and celebrate diversity and inclusion in the school. It was wonderful to see the effort made by students snd staff to wear all the colours of the rainbow. It was a very successful day and enjoyed by all," she said.

In Mountmellick community School a mask decorating competition brought out plenty of creativity, with winners pictured below.

"Thank you to everyone who took part in colour day today to show their support for Stand Up Awareness Week. Stand Up week is a national campaign which aims to take a stand against homophobic bullying in schools across Ireland. Congratulations to all those who designed and decorated their masks. Well done to the winners; Clodagh, Aislinn, Dylan, Brooke and Evanna. Remember, regardless of your sexual orientation, in MCS; you are safe, you belong and you are valued this week and every week," the principal Larry Curtin said.

Coláiste Iosagáin in Portarlington which has over 1,000 pupils from Laois and Offaly, had a big first, raising the rainbow flag for the first time in a show of support.