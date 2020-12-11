PHOTOS: Socially distanced Santa visits a Laois school

A Laois school enjoyed a very special socially distanced visit by Santa this week.

The joy and innocent delight on the faces of the children is utterly heartwarming and might even bring a tear, be prepared!

The window visit took place at Scoil Mhuire National School in Abbeyleix.

Assistant Principal Margaret Slevin described how special the visit was.

"Through the window he greeted every class and managed to leave a little surprise in their lunch boxes thanks to some Christmas magic," she said.

The boys and girls have been showing lots of Christmas spirit themselves by helping good causes.

"The children have been bringing in donations over the last number of weeks and thanks to generous support of local businesses we had 85 prizes to send to homes today.

"The children all wore Christmas jumpers on the day making a donation towards Crumlin Children's Hospital too," Ms Slevin said.