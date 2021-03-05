GALLERY: Laois schoolkids make amazing effort for World Book Day

Children at a Laois school made an amazing effort for World Book Day on March 4.

The classes of Infants to 2nd class returned to school last Monday around Ireland, and within days the kids had created fantastic outfits to celebrate their favourite book characters.

Kudos to the parents at home who helped!

The school is Abbeyleix National School, and deputy principal Margaret Slevin praised their great efforts.

"Despite smaller numbers present in school what with only classes Infants to 2nd and our Integrated ASD classes there was no less creativity and enthusiasm for celebrating their favourite literary heroes," she said.

Roald Dahl and Enid Blyton are clearly firm favourites, see who else you can recognise in this gallery of photos.