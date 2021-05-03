Students of Laois school final get over lockdown to present funds to farm charity

The Knockbeg College tractor run in February 2020 raised over €1,500 for Embrace FARM

More than a year later, the students finally were able to present the funds raised to the charity at the Laois secondary school.

Committee members Kevin Lambe and Jamie Kelly did the honours by presenting the money to Norma Rohan co-founder of the Laois-based organisation which helps families to cope with farm accidents.

Well done to all.

Embrace FARM remembers those who have lost their lives, have been injured, supports survivors of farm accidents, their family members friends and the wider community through an annual ecumenical service held in Abbyleix every June.

Through their charitable status, Embrace FARM offers networking and fundraising events for the people they support in as well as growing awareness for the organisation within the agri-sector and the importance of farm safety.